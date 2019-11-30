International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank to raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares

Private sector lender Yes Bank has decided to raise up to two billion dollars (about Rs 14,300 crore) through preferential allotment of shares.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 10:37 IST
Yes Bank to raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares
The preferential allotment is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Yes Bank has decided to raise up to two billion dollars (about Rs 14,300 crore) through preferential allotment of shares. Eight new investors have expressed interest in acquiring a fresh stake in the bank, according to a late night communication to stock exchanges issued after a marathon meeting of the board of directors on Friday.

These include three institutional investors and five family offices. Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings that is backed by Braich will be bringing in the largest chunk of 1.2 billion dollars. However, Yes Bank said that discussions are still on and will conclude shortly. Also, the binding term sheet received from them has been extended till December 31.

Aditya Birla Family Office has shown interest to infuse 25 million dollars, Citax Holdings Ltd and Citax Investment Group 500 million dollars, GMR Group and Associates 50 million dollars and Rekha Jhunjhunwala 25 million dollars. A top tier US fund house will bring in 120 million dollars, Discovery Capital 50 million dollars and Ward Ferry 30 million dollars. None of the investors will be allotted equity shares such that their holding exceeds 25 per cent of the bank's share capital.

"The board of directors will reconvene on December 10 to finalise and approve the details of the preferential allotment. It will also convene an extraordinary general meeting subsequently to obtain the approval of the shareholders." said the statement issued by Yes Bank. The preferential allotment will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. According to rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), any acquisition of shareholding or voting rights of five per cent or more will be subject to obtaining prior approval from the regulator.

In case of financial institutions, the shareholding has been capped at 10 per cent. Yes Bank is India's fourth largest private sector bank with presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. It has been striving to fund its growth and improve asset quality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to better understanding of the evolution of h...

Rapper Tijoux gives the beat to Chile's street revolt

Paris, Nov 30 AFP Chilean singer Ana Tijoux says she is scared of cameras. Yet it is hard to think of anything as fearless as her latest hit Cacerolazo, which has become an anthem of the street revolt in her homeland against its billionaire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019