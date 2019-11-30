Wealth Clinic expects Rs 100 Crore sales during Property Parade

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wealth Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancies today announced that the company is expecting an overwhelming response of buyers during Property Parade, which is one of its kind of event, wherein several well-known companies are showcasing their landmark projects. It expects a sale of close to Rs 100 crore during the two-day event scheduled to take place on November 30 and December 1 at Hotel Radisson, Sector 18, Noida.

Some of the major developers who are participating in the Expo are Migsun, Supertech, Rise, Godrej, CRC, TATA, ATS, Urbtech, Paras, ABA Corp, WTC, Omaxe, Ambience, Stellar and Eldeco to name a few. A wide range of housing projects will be showcased at the Expo to attract potential customers from all walks of life. Almost all the projects showcased at the event will boast of best in class infrastructure and are located at prime locations giving the customers a lot of options to choose from.

"The Property parade is a magnificent opportunity for both buyers and developers. The property expo will give the buyers an array of property options to choose from and double check the prices with Wealth Clinic before finalizing the deal since we assure lowest price guarantee at the event," said Amit Raheja, CMD, Wealth Clinic. "While customers may get the glimpse of the finest of properties under one roof and also get customised offers, the Property Parade also offers developers a golden opportunity to not only showcase their key offerings but also reduce their inventories substantially. We are confident that the first of its kind of event will turn out to be a roaring success and will present a model for future expo," he continued.

"Many of the offerings of the Property parade are eligible for PMAY scheme and will go a long way in helping the Government achieve its objective of providing housing for all by 2022," he added. The "Property Parade" by Wealth Clinic is an effort to bridge the gap between customers and developers and to further strengthen the relationship between both.

Customers will have an opportunity to choose from a plethora of projects, which will be showcased under one roof. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

