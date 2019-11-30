International Development News
Development News Edition

Wealth Clinic expects Rs 100 Crore sales during Property Parade

Wealth Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancies today announced that the company is expecting an overwhelming response of buyers during Property Parade, which is one of its kind of event, wherein several well-known companies are showcasing their landmark projects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:44 IST
Wealth Clinic expects Rs 100 Crore sales during Property Parade
Wealth Clinic logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wealth Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancies today announced that the company is expecting an overwhelming response of buyers during Property Parade, which is one of its kind of event, wherein several well-known companies are showcasing their landmark projects. It expects a sale of close to Rs 100 crore during the two-day event scheduled to take place on November 30 and December 1 at Hotel Radisson, Sector 18, Noida.

Some of the major developers who are participating in the Expo are Migsun, Supertech, Rise, Godrej, CRC, TATA, ATS, Urbtech, Paras, ABA Corp, WTC, Omaxe, Ambience, Stellar and Eldeco to name a few. A wide range of housing projects will be showcased at the Expo to attract potential customers from all walks of life. Almost all the projects showcased at the event will boast of best in class infrastructure and are located at prime locations giving the customers a lot of options to choose from.

"The Property parade is a magnificent opportunity for both buyers and developers. The property expo will give the buyers an array of property options to choose from and double check the prices with Wealth Clinic before finalizing the deal since we assure lowest price guarantee at the event," said Amit Raheja, CMD, Wealth Clinic. "While customers may get the glimpse of the finest of properties under one roof and also get customised offers, the Property Parade also offers developers a golden opportunity to not only showcase their key offerings but also reduce their inventories substantially. We are confident that the first of its kind of event will turn out to be a roaring success and will present a model for future expo," he continued.

"Many of the offerings of the Property parade are eligible for PMAY scheme and will go a long way in helping the Government achieve its objective of providing housing for all by 2022," he added. The "Property Parade" by Wealth Clinic is an effort to bridge the gap between customers and developers and to further strengthen the relationship between both.

Customers will have an opportunity to choose from a plethora of projects, which will be showcased under one roof. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims. I urge all the women who have been the victims of...

Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films Haasil and Charas, credits the filmmaker for giving him ...

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow to quit

Iraqis kept up their anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the south on Saturday, unsatisfied with the prime ministers planned resignation and insisting all corrupted people must step down. Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced...

Sushil Kumar calls for Implementation of 'Sports Code' in the country

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that Sports Code should be implemented to promote sports in the country. I think the Sports Code should come and it should be implemented to promote sports. The way China had done and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019