Kesarwala plans 10 new franchise organic restaurants in NCR

Organic food startup Kesarwala on Saturday said it is planning to open 10 new franchise restaurants in the national capital region in next few months. Kesarwala set up its first organic restaurant in October last year in Noida. The startup claims that over 70 per cent of the ingredients that the restaurant uses in cooking is organic in nature.

"The company plans to open 10 new franchise restaurants in next few months and has received proposals from 5-6 restaurants in Gurugram and Noida," it said in a statement. Kesarwala is bootstrapped and has already invested Rs 1 crore into the venture.

"We are planning to expand its operations in the NCR. We are opting for franchise model, where we will keep the quality control from centrally driven kitchen, so that customers get quality organic food," Divaker Bhalla, founder of Kesarwala said. He said the organic food market in India has witnessed a considerable growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)