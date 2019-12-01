International Development News
'Punjab's investors summit to help boost agri sector'

'Punjab's investors summit to help boost agri sector'
The Punjab government is set to leverage the upcoming 'Progressive Punjab Investors Summit' to reach out to some of the world's leading FMCG companies for boosting the agriculture sector, an official statement said on Sunday. The summit, to be held on December 5-6, will serve as a platform to promote new initiatives and adoption of technologies for the betterment of the Agri sector through the adoption of clean agricultural practices, it added.

"Amid the growing focus on modernization of agriculture to make it more sustainable and progressive for the farmers, Captain Amarinder Singh-led government is set to leverage the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 to reach out to some of the world's leading FMCG companies for partnering the state in boosting the sector," the state government said in a statement. The summit comes at a time when the agriculture sector is in the limelight over air pollution caused by stubble burning, and the state government is trying to promote mechanization to get rid of the paddy straw.

"The World Economic Forum (WEF) is extending full support to the Punjab government in its efforts to build and strengthen a more sustainable Agri sector," the statement said. It will aim to enhance farmer incomes and helping them move up the value chain. It will also help garner support for the agri-focused startups that have come up in large numbers in the state over the past couple of years and have proved their merit at international platforms for their unique digital and sustainable agriculture solutions.

"Top Agri players like ITC, Godrej Tyson, Hariyalee Seeds, Spain's Congelados De Navarra and IFFCO have confirmed their participation in the summit, which will highlight the potential opportunities of growth in this sector as well as the strengths of the Punjab ecosystem," the statement said. The state government is organizing the 'Progressive Punjab Investors Summit on December 5 and 6, which will see participation from the micro, small and medium enterprises from Punjab, apart from leading industrialists, new-age entrepreneurs, foreign missions and other dignitaries, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan had recently said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

