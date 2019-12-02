International Development News
Development News Edition

L&T Technology Services Wins Avionics Contract From Airbus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:31 IST
L&T Technology Services Wins Avionics Contract From Airbus

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics S/W Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics. The win has been a direct result of LTTS’ years of expertise in the aviation space and the company’s timely investment in cutting-edge technologies.

LTTS’ distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance & CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification) Certified State-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab & testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services commented, “The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation. We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30, 2019.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019