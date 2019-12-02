HostBooks Selected as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by GSTN

HostBooks, a FinTech Company based out of Gurgaon, with its all-in-one cloud accounting, GST & other compliance solution, has been selected as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the GST Network (GSTN).

How GST Suvidha Providers are selected?

GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs) are selected based on their financial ability and evaluation of IT capability to provide the essential services to taxpayers making them GST-compliant. GSPs are required to provide with a wide range of services, like GST registration, GST Return Filing and GST Reconciliations to ASPs and taxpayers.

The Role of HostBooks as GSP

HostBooks all-in-one accounting solution helps businesses in managing their sales, purchase and other transactions efficiently and facilitate automatic GST reconciliation of customer's data with GSTN data i.e. GSTR-1A, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B. HostBooks ensures that all its software upgrades are in sync with GSTN ensuring complete GST compliances by providing innovative and efficient software solutions.

Talking on the achievement, Kapil Rana, Founder of HostBooks said, "Although GST has completed two years, taxpayers and businesses are still facing challenges. HostBooks is continuously working toward providing seamless cloud-based GST solutions to help them managing their compliances, regardless of the size and nature of the businesses. Now, being a GSP will help us to serve businesses and taxpayers even better."

About HostBooks:

HostBooks offers an Integrated all-in-one accounting and compliance software for accounting, GST, TDS, e-waybill, tax, inventory and point-of-sale on cloud. The automated cloud-based solution enables businesses and professionals to focus on their growth, save precious time and cost by seamlessly filing GST/TDS returns, manage business finances, and generate e-way bills with ease.





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037851/HostBooks_Selected_by_GSTN.jpg