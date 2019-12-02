TapResume s Unique Machine-Learning Based Hiring Platform Nominated for India 500 Startup Awards 2019

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India

TapResume Private Limited is proud to be nominated by India 5000 Awards for India 500 Start-up Awards 2019 that will recognise the most innovative and outstanding start-ups in the country in various fields.

TapResume is a next-generation global technology hiring platform that connects talented professionals in the field of technology to the most suitable and lucrative opportunities across the world. With offices in the US and Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in India, the young and dynamic team at TapResume has built a data-driven intelligent search algorithm that aligns the most relevant candidates across a pre-defined matrix of 150+ technologies in the shortest possible time. The algorithm blended with expert human collaboration empowers recruiters with the ability to surface quality talent that’s truly best in class, focus on delivering exceptional candidate and hiring manager experience and reduce recruiting bias by leveraging the power of data and AI.

Offering a technology-first platform to match talented professionals in the field of tech, such as developers, coders, data scientists, digital experts, and software engineers, with jobs that suit their qualification, experience and expectations, the platform adds immense value to the hiring ecosystem in the industry by closing the talent gap. We are glad that India 5000 Awards has decided to recognise and felicitate the intelligent matchmaking between the top talent and global opportunities facilitated by the pioneering Machine Learning based hiring platform.

TapResume is currently active and growing rapidly in two countries, India and US, and looking to raise funding to aggressively scale to the next chapter of its growth story that will include investment in Product Innovation, solving our customers complex recruitment pain points, expansion of its employer base, pan-India operations, and with an increased focus on marketing and promotional activities.

About India 5000 Awards

India 5000 Awards is a research group founded under Benchmark Trust which provides a platform for research and recognition of best MSME Companies and Individuals in various sectors. It is recognised as India’s most prominent business awards program, giving national and international level recognition to qualifying micro, small and medium companies that are selected according to strict research-based criteria, such as the quality of the founding team, the ability to solve large scale problems, company organisation, etc. The final winners, which will include 5000 start-ups, will be evaluated and selected by an eminent jury of industrialists and TQV, amongst others.

