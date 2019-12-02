Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma gets partial relief from US court in litigation involving three generic drugs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:19 IST
Sun Pharma gets partial relief from US court in litigation involving three generic drugs

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has received a partial relief from a US court in a litigation alleging delay by the company in launching three generic drugs in the American market. The Mumbai-based company is a defendant in a multi-district litigation brought by various classes of plaintiffs in the US District Court (District of Massachusetts), alleging a delay in the market entry for three generic drugs -- Valganciclovir, Valsartan and Esomeprazole.

The complaints assert claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, federal and state antitrust laws, and state consumer protection laws, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. "On November 27, 2019, the US District Court (District of Massachusetts) entered a decision denying in part and granting in part Sun Pharma's motion to dismiss the claims of certain plaintiffs," it said. "Under the ruling the majority of those plaintiff's claims survive and several state law claims are dismissed," it added.

The company said it would continue to vigorously defend against all claims and is also considering its appeal options as to the claims that were not dismissed in the above court decision. Shares of the company on Monday ended 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 440 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 200 countries attend ambitious climate talks

Madrid, Dec 2 AP The chair of a two-week climate summit attended by nearly 200 countries warned at its opening Monday that those refusing to adjust to the planets rising temperatures will be on the wrong side of history. Chiles environment ...

One in four young people 'addicted' to smartphones: Study

Almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that they feel panicky or upset when the phone is unavailable, according to a global study. By analysing literature published since 2011 when smartphones first became wi...

3 IIT-R students get Rs 1.54 cr job offer from US firm

Three students from IIT Roorkee have got job offers of Rs 1.54 crore per annum each from an American multinational company, the highest ever for any student at the premier engineering institute, officials said on Tuesday. The three B.Tech f...

MPs demand swift death penalty, castration of rape convicts; Condemn Hyderabad incident 'in one voice'

Swift death penalty, public lynching and castration of rape convicts were among the demands made by members in both houses of Parliament on Monday as they expressed deep outrage over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019