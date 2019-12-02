Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt hikes share in pension scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:13 IST
Punjab govt hikes share in pension scheme

The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to hike its share in the national pension scheme from 10 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowance to 14 per cent, in line with a move by the Centre some months back. The four percentage point-hike in the government’s contribution comes after demands by workers’ unions and will cost the state an additional Rs 258 crore every year.

It will come into effect from April 1, 2019, a government statement said. Earlier, the state government was required to match the minimum 10 per cent contribution made by its employees who are part of the National Pension System (NPS).

The state government has 3,53,074 employees. Of them 1,52,646 are covered under the NPS. This decision is in consonance with the notification issued by the Union finance ministry on January 31, a Punjab government press statement said.

The government has also agreed to give the benefit of death-cum-retirement gratuity to all state government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under the pension scheme, it said. Dependents of employees recruited after this date will also get ex-gratia benefits given under the earlier pension scheme.

The annual expenditure on account of the 10 per cent contribution by the state government for employees covered under the NPS was Rs 585 crore in the 2018-19 financial year. This year, it was set to increase to Rs 645 crore. Increasing the share to 14 per cent will mean an additional Rs 285 crore this year, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two members leave Nobel literature committee, criticising Swedish Academy

Two external members of the Nobel literature prize committee quit on Monday after criticising the scandal-hit Swedish Academy.The 233-year-old Academy was forced to introduce several new measures after a sex scandal involving the husband of...

SC to hear pleas against polygamy, nikah halala among Muslims after winter break

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear after the winter break the pleas challenging practices of polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims. The issue was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai a...

Whatever circumstances, I will always be there to represent India: Leander Paes

Indian tennis player Leander Paes has said that he will always be there to represent the country no matter whatever the circumstances are. I am not going to play for much longer. I have had a great 30-year stint in Davis Cup. I have lived m...

Delayed administration of oxytocin can increase maternal mortality: IMA

The IMA has strongly opposed an advisory by the Health Ministry asking states and union territories for delayed administration of the drug oxytocin to women at the time of childbirth, saying doing so can push up maternal mortality. Terming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019