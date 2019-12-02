Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-cigarette legislation 'all bark no bite', diluted under industry influence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:30 IST
E-cigarette legislation 'all bark no bite', diluted under industry influence

A former member of an expert committee formed by the Centre to suggest ways to restrict the usage of nicotine and nicotine-delivery devices has termed the bill banning e-cigarettes a "diluted legislation under industry influence" which fails to address the grave issue of nicotine-laced products. "It is just an all bark no bite legislation," said public health activist Hemant Goswami.

A recipient of 2013 WHO award for fighting tobacco, he said the bill "partially addresses" the usage of e-cigarettes, which is less than 1 per cent of the real problem of nicotine abuse. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, is set to become law with Rajya Sabha passing it on Monday, days after it was passed in Lok Sabha.

Goswami, who has been pushing for a ban on all forms of nicotine, said the bill has been diluted under the influence of the industry. In 2007, Goswami had filed a public interest writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court for a ban on chemical nicotine, saying it was a deadly poison and its various forms like sheesha or hookah and e-cigarettes were a grave danger to public health.

In 2012, the high court passed a judgment admitting that nicotine and all nicotine-delivery devices were poisons and the state must regulate their use. Following the court order, the Union Health Ministry formed a committee in 2013 which had Goswami and WHO officials as expert members on restricting the usage of nicotine and nicotine-delivery devices.

The committee had recommended a complete ban on nicotine in all its forms. After deliberations for five years, in 2017, the legal group of the committee recommended that "it is necessary and expedient in public interest to completely, without any exception, prohibit the import, manufacturing, distribution and sale of Nicotine as an extract and/or chemical, and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Devices."

Goswami said the new legislation brought by the health ministry has "completely removed the recommendation to prohibit the use of nicotine as an extract and/or chemical." PTI PLB PLB ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...

Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the House on Monday for scheduling impeachment hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad. Pompeo said its very unfortunate for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its hearing Wednesday at the s...

Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Delhi a safer place for women. Taking about judiciary, Kejriwal said that there are many pending rape cases, and demanded swif...

BJP's K C Ramamurthy likely to be elected unopposed to RS

With the Congress and JDS not fielding candidates, BJPs K C Ramamurthy is most likely to be elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka going for bypolls, official sources said on Monday. Monday was the last date to file ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019