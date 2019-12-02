Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Chile's economy posts biggest drop in decade as protests bite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Chile's economy posts biggest drop in decade as protests bite
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Chile's economy contracted 3.4% in October from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, posting the single biggest drop in a decade as weeks of violent protests began sending shockwaves through the Chilean economy.

Riots in Chile began on Oct. 18 over a hike in metro fares but quickly spiraled into mass protests, arson, and looting that have left 26 dead and upwards of $1.5 billion in losses for businesses. The peso has plummeted to a historic low, prompting multiple central bank interventions. The IMACEC economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product tallied on a monthly basis, fell 5.4% from September.

Scotiabank labeled it the "beginning of the bad news," in a note to investors, adding that the year-on-year drop in economic activity was "a drop not seen since the 2008 financial crisis." Non-mining activity fell 4%, the bank said, marked by a sharp drop in education, transportation, business services, and the hotel and restaurant sector.

The fall-off in activity far exceeded market expectations, said Mauricio Carrasco of consultancy Econsult. "Going forward, restoring public order continues to be the biggest challenge," Carrasco said.

Much of Santiago, Chile's capital of 6 million, was shot near the end of October as riots and looting closed streets, central squares and many small businesses. Violence spiked again last week, prompting center-right President Sebastian Pinera to renew calls for deeper reforms and a crackdown on lawlessness. Mining activity in the world's top copper producer nonetheless grew 2.0% compared with the same month in 2018, as new production from Codelco's Chuquicamata mine ramped up, boosting total output despite the mounting protests.

Chile's copper mines have mostly maintained production and kept operations running normally in the face of the unrest, with only scattered incidents reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...

Malta PM defends actions as opposition quits parliament

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat defended on Monday his governments handling of the murder in 2017 of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and called for national unity after days of protests over a case that has stunned Malta. Police on Saturday ...

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019