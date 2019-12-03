Nutanix named Leader in hyperconverged infrastructure

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. Nutanix has been recognized in all editions of this Magic Quadrant since Gartner started it.

"We continue to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in hyperconverged infrastructure again and again, and we believe it is because of our relentless focus on pioneering innovative technology and customer success," said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Founder, and CEO at Nutanix.

"Our goal is to make IT and cloud infrastructure so simple that it fuels innovation and business growth. Nutanix provides flexibility, not only via our products and solutions but also from the freedom to choose the best HCI consumption model for the business, including software subscription licenses that are portable across hardware platforms and cloud environments."

Nutanix was also designated as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice vendor for hyperconverged infrastructure. Based on detailed feedback from 264 customer ratings, Nutanix has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Additionally, 92% of respondents identified as willing to recommend Nutanix.

Nutanix customers said:

"In order to build for the future, you MUST implement the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform." — Vice President of Infrastructure Services in the Services Industry

"Great product, most importantly, great support." — IT Manager in the Government Industry

Nutanix believes that enterprises continue to choose their products over competitors for its simplicity and flexibility, as well as the company's exceptional customer service. Specifically:

• Simplicity: Nutanix's products allow enterprises to deliver all applications, at any scale, with simple one-click deployment, upgrades, scaling, troubleshooting and more.

• Choice: By offering customers flexible licensing and consumption models, as well as the ability to choose among many hardware and virtualization vendors, Nutanix provides customers the flexibility needed to grow, scale and achieve their business goals.

• Customer Focus: Nutanix's obsession with ensuring the success of its customers has resulted in the company achieving an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 for the past five years.

This news comes on the heels of impressive momentum Nutanix has seen over the last year, including surpassing 14,000 customers globally and $1.2 billion in revenue for its latest fiscal year. Additionally, the company announced deepened collaborations with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and ServiceNow that enable increased choice for customers seeking hybrid cloud solutions that fit their unique needs.