Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committed buyers return to Auckland property market

“It was a result foreshadowed by strong sales in October, and the lift the market received then has flowed into significantly higher prices in November,” said Kiri Barfoot, Director, Barfoot & Thompson.

Committed buyers return to Auckland property market
“It was a result foreshadowed by strong sales in October, and the lift the market received then has flowed into significantly higher prices in November,” said Kiri Barfoot, Director, Barfoot & Thompson. Image Credit: Pixabay

Committed buyers have returned to the Auckland residential property market.

"It was a result foreshadowed by strong sales in October, and the lift the market received then has flowed into significantly higher prices in November," said Kiri Barfoot, Director, Barfoot & Thompson.

"Activity has not returned to the heydays experienced at the height of the previous price cycle but Auckland sales have certainly shrugged off the modest turnover and price movements experienced over the past two years.

"The median price for the month at $891,000 is up 5.8 percent on the average for the past three months while the average price at $963,671 is up 3.5 percent.

"Monthly price increases of this size were last seen when the market was at its strongest in 2016 through to the early part of 2017.

"Sales numbers for the month at 960 were the highest in a month since March this year and the highest they have been in November since 2015.

"A contributing factor to the price increases is the declining pool of properties on the market.

"In November we listed 1517 new properties, and although this is one of our higher monthly numbers this year, it is our lowest in November for 11 years.

"At month end we had only 3703 properties on our books, close to a quarter lower than we had at the same time last year.

"The end result is that when high-quality properties reach the market there is determined competition among committed buyers which is driving prices higher.

"Price is proving no barrier to property sales at the top end of the market, and in November we sold 44 properties valued at more than $2 million and a further 322 valued between $1 million and $2 million.

"At the same time, we sold 103 properties valued at under $500,000.

"Based on the high number of signed up and conditional sales in the pipeline the prospects of November being a rogue month is unlikely and we see an active market remaining through to year-end and continuing into the first quarter of 2020.

"The rural and lifestyle markets experienced one of the better month's trading this year, but prices did not reflect the gains made in the urban Auckland market.

Lifestyle listings were up with good attendances at open homes. One hectare lifestyle blocks close to the northern boundary of Auckland are starting to reach the market as a result of transferable lot subdivisions, and these are proving popular."

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai stocks hit over 3-month low amid fresh global trade jitters; Hong Kong down

Shanghai stocks hit a more than three-month low on Tuesday, as Washingtons latest tariffs added to jitters over the prospects of a so-called phase one Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Shanghai Composite Index shed as much as 0.6 to touch its lowes...

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019