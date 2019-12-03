Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only up to Rs 1 lakh, not all money, insured in banks: RBI-owned subsidiary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:31 IST
Only up to Rs 1 lakh, not all money, insured in banks: RBI-owned subsidiary

Depositors in failed and liquidated banks will get only up to Rs 1 lakh as insurance cover, regardless of the amount in their accounts, according to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. This covers savings, fixed, current and recurring accounts, the DICGC, which insures all bank deposits, said in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by PTI.

"Under the provisions of Section 16 (1) of the DICGC Act, 1961, if a bank fails/gets liquidated, the DICGC is liable to pay to each depositor through the liquidator, the amount of his deposit up to Rs one lakh as insurance cover, for both principal and interest amount held by him in the same right and same capacity at all the branches of a bank taken together," it said. Asked whether there is any proposal or move under consideration to raise the limit of Rs 1 lakh insured in the bank in wake of the recent PMC Bank fraud, the DICGC said, "The corporation does not have the requisite information."

The corporation covers all commercial banks, including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, local area banks and regional rural banks. All eligible cooperative banks as defined in Section 2(gg) of the DICGC Act are also covered by the deposit insurance scheme.

"Each depositor in a bank is insured up to a maximum of Rs one lakh as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of bank's license or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger/reconstruction comes into force," the DICGC said. The response assumes significance with numerous instances of different banks becoming victim of frauds, putting at risk the savings of people.

On September 24, the RBI imposed operational curbs on Maharashtra-based PMC Bank and appointed an administrator following the detection of alleged financial irregularities. According to the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the PMC Bank management, allegedly in cahoots with a business family, concealed huge loan defaults by HDIL group firms from banking regulators.

Over 70 per cent of the bank's advances went to HDIL group, which led to a huge crisis when the realty group defaulted on repayment, the EOW said. Government owned banks have reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal.

"According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), frauds as per year of reporting, as reported by Public Sector Banks (PSBs), during the period from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 is 5,743 involving a total amount of Rs 95,760.49 crore," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Munde posts 'lotus' pic on FB while paying tributes to Prasad

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who sparked a buzz by removing her partys name from her Twitter bio, on Tuesday paid tributes to Indias first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary on her Facebook page while posting an image of lotus ...

Lam says US Act will negatively impact Hong Kong's economy

Hong Kongs chief executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday slammed the US bill that was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, saying that the legislation was unnecessary and could negatively affect the business environment in her city. ...

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019