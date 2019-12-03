Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make in India offers huge potential for Swedish companies, says visiting Minister

Sweden has called for a free trade multilateral agreement to increase business cooperation with Indian businesses, visiting Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:42 IST
Make in India offers huge potential for Swedish companies, says visiting Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Swedish Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Sweden has called for a free trade multilateral agreement to increase business cooperation with Indian businesses, visiting Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan said on Tuesday. "I think we have a win-win situation that will benefit both our countries," he said while addressing the India-Sweden Business Summit here. "We look forward to enhancing our business cooperation, arguing for a free trade multilateral agreement."

Baylan said Swedish companies are eyeing great opportunities under the Make in India initiative to offer knowledge and innovative solutions in healthcare, sustainable practices and environmental protection for rapid transformation and good governance. The minister said more than 200 Swedish companies have a presence in India. About 55 of them are manufacturing and have been able to create more than two lakh direct jobs and 20 lakh indirect jobs.

Baylan met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said India has reduced corporate taxes to attract foreign and domestic investments to boost economic growth. A day earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind said there is potential for India and Sweden to do a lot more, especially in clean technologies, circular economy, water partnership and next-generation infrastructure.

He also hosted a banquet in the honour of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP member slams Chowdhury for remarks on Nirmala

A BJP member on Tuesday mounted a fresh attack on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remarks on the Finance Minister, saying it is he and not Nirmala Sitharaman who is weak. Participating in the discussion on Taxation Laws Amen...

Munde posts 'lotus' pic on FB while paying tributes to Prasad

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who sparked a buzz by removing her partys name from her Twitter bio, on Tuesday paid tributes to Indias first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary on her Facebook page while posting an image of lotus ...

Lam says US Act will negatively impact Hong Kong's economy

Hong Kongs chief executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday slammed the US bill that was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, saying that the legislation was unnecessary and could negatively affect the business environment in her city. ...

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019