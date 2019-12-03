Bonito Designs Revamps its Brand Identity; Unveils New Logo, Tagline

Bonito Designs, India's most promising interior designing brand, has announced the launch of its new brand identity to underline its forward-thinking service approach and commitment to turning dream homes a reality. In addition to introducing a new logo, Bonito Designs has undergone a complete brand revamp, reinforcing the company's position as an emerging leader in the interior designer space. The updated logo merges an infinity sign and stairs that represent moving forward to a future where possibilities are endless.

Elaborating on the reason behind this move, Sameer AM, Founder and CEO of Bonito Designs, said, "We've officially launched our new brand identity to match our mission, values, and direction. Over the next few months, you'll see all the visuals around Bonito with this new makeover: on the website, in advertising, and in all our marketing literature. It's still us. We're still Bonito. But more consistent and, we hope, more instantly recognizable."

Bonito Design's new tagline epitomizes the company's promise to be pioneers in the field of design and make a positive impact on the way people live. Established in 2012, Bonito Designs has been working towards its goal of making great designs accessible to Indian customers at affordable prices. Within a short span, the company has designed around 1500 homes and aims to finish designing 500 homes by the end of FY 2019.

To turn this vision into a reality, all teams within Bonito Designs are gearing up in their own way. The HR team has been busy bolstering the team from around 80 employees in May this year to a current employee strength of 165; it has plans to expand the team size to 215 by end of the year. They have also brought international design talents on board and these seasoned professionals are helping the company bolster its brand visibility, create a unique design language, and drive business growth.

The design division recently collaborated with AIESEC to create a knowledge-sharing platform for those national and international designers. The company is also partnering with reputed designer institutes including the NIFT and LISAA to incorporate its unique 'Design philosophy and processes' in their curriculum to ensure the budding designers are industry-ready.

"We truly live and breathe design. This is something that has percolated across our organization into every department, not just our design department. Designing is a way of thinking and living. The new brand message for Bonito is to better the art of marrying the aesthetics of design with the wonderful uniqueness of our customers and the lifestyle they lead. We believe that every home has a story to tell and we wish to take our commitment of telling stories through great aesthetics to the next level," Sameer added.

In line with its commitment to keep pace with the rapidly-evolving design trends, Bonito Designs is investing heavily in research and development and technology. With valuable inputs from International design talents, market researchers and customer demands, the company's R&D department primarily focus on 5 key areas - the infusion of new materials/hardware, product innovation, development of a curated catalog with off-the-shelf products, value engineering, and brand affiliation.

Sharing his insights, Sameer said, "Our R&D team is constantly looking to push the boundaries of design and execution with new materials, tools that are completely new to the Indian market. By taking a customer-centric approach, we are finding newer and better ways to understand the consumers - their likes, dislikes, how they interact with various spaces in their homes, etc. The USP of Bonito's R&D team lies in its approach to solving a problem, i.e. understanding the problem statement by empathizing with the user, and then applying the design thinking principles to ideate on creative solutions to address the problems. Our technology team is helping us optimize our efficiencies across all stages of design, execution, and procurement and always finding new ways to improve customer experience and scale."

The push towards rebranding came as Bonito Designs is stepping up its efforts to explore the uncharted and breathe life into cutting-edge designs. No stone is being left unturned in order to achieve its new goals. The HR are combing the market for only the best and the talented. Budding and diverse design minds are being nurtured under International Design Mentors, Customer Experience looks after even the smallest requests from the clients. With support from the Technical Team, Bonito Designs is successfully executing bespoke homes in Bangalore and hopes to do the same soon all over India. And, under the new brand vision, the company is better positioned to take its commitment to tell stories through great aesthetics to the next level.

