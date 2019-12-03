Left Menu
African Economic Conference 2019: Experts focus on developing policies for more job creation

Over 350 stakeholders converge on Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt to participate in the 2019 African Economic Conference with this year's focus on jobs, skills and capacity development for Africa's youth.

The African Economic Conference 2019 brings together researchers, youth representatives, business leaders, policymakers and media representatives from Africa and around the world to develop policies and strategies that can promote inclusive growth and job creation in the region.

The resulting recommendations will serve as a compass for the partners – the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) – for their investment commitments in the skills of young people and the development of entrepreneurship.

The ongoing African Economic Conference 2019 will be marked by 'direct dialogue' between African youth and other stakeholders, including the private sector. To do this, more than 40 young Africans will take part in debates on issues related to their future and will propose their own solutions for job creation.

Several Egyptian government officials attended the conference, including Tarek Amer, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and Governor of the African Development Bank for that country, as well as Tarek Shawky, Minister of Education. So is the administrator of the African Development Bank for Egypt, Ahmed Zayed.

"So, it is not surprising that youth employment is, in general, and particularly in Africa, one of the key development priorities," said Charles Lufumpa, Acting Vice President of African Development Bank, and Chief Economist for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, leading a Bank delegation to the conference.

