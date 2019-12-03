STPI to open 21 centres of excellence in emerging technologies

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Tuesday launched "IoT OpenLab" a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IoT at Bengaluru in association with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. STPI is in the process of opening 21 CoEs in emerging technologies across the country.

"Three CoEs Electropreneur Park at Delhi, FinBlue at Chennai and NEURON at Mohali are already functioning and rest of them would be operational in the coming two years," an STPI statement said. The CoE will present a huge opportunity for startups in a hyper-connected world to build innovative IoT products and solutions, it said.

IoT OpenLab will focus on creating a robust ecosystem in a collaborative model to nurture startups and drive R&D, innovation & product development in IoT focused on sectors like defence, aeronautics, industrial, agriculture, health, automotive and education, the statement said. The CoE will be supported by IESA & TiE (Industry Association Partners) to provide network opportunities to startups, PES Institute of Technology and RV College of Engineering (Academic Partners) to provide academic expertise & mentoring to the startups and Cyber Media & Forum Synergy (VC/Angel Partners) to provide funding access & opportunities to the startups, STPI said.

The industry partnership covers Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STM, TE Connectivity, Onsemi, Kyocera, Analog Devices, Silicon Labs, Molex, Vishay, Microchip, Infineon, it was stated. "The CoE is aimed to support & nurture around 500 startups over a period of 5 years.

As part of this programme we bring together the industry users, technology creators, system integrators and enterprise partners for development and adoption of innovative solutions to the real-world problems," STPI Director General Omkar Rai said..

