Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union calls on S. Africa government to drop inspections on arms exports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:53 IST
Union calls on S. Africa government to drop inspections on arms exports
Representative image

A leading South African trade union on Tuesday called on the government to drop a requirement that buyers of the country's arms exports agree to inspections, a measure that is holding up shipments to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The requirement is contained as a clause in an export document known as an end-user certificate in which foreign customers must pledge not to transfer weapons to third parties. Reuters reported last month that the two Gulf allies along with Algeria and Oman were refusing to sign the document, viewing inspections as a violation of their sovereignty.

The dispute has left arms shipments to those countries in limbo. "The government's uncompromising stance on this issue will inevitably lead to client countries withdrawing their business from South Africa," the Solidarity trade union said in a statement.

Solidarity said several legal opinions indicated that the inspection clause in the end-user certificate was illegal. "Importing countries are reluctant to sign the certificate in its current format, which indicates a bleak future for further arms exports and job security in the industry," the union added.

Ezra Jele, South Africa's director for conventional arms control, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Since the democratic rule was established in 1994, South Africa has sought to reform its defense industry – once a pillar of the racist apartheid regime – by making export approvals subject to human rights considerations.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE account for at least a third of South Africa's arms exports. They are currently engaged in a war in Yemen and have been accused of diverting weapons to their Yemeni allies. Requiring buyers not to transfer weapons to third parties is a common practice in the international arms trade. Requiring inspections, though uncommon, is not unheard of.

The Aerospace, Maritime, and Defence Industries Association of South Africa said last month that the dispute over the clause was blocking around 25 billion rands ($1.70 billion) worth of exports. The lobbying body said an additional 50 to 60 billion rand in future business, as well as up to 9,000 jobs at defense firms and supporting industries, were also at risk. ($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan charges ex-officer, father with spying for China

Taipei, Dec 3 AFP Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former lieutenant colonel and his father with spying for China in the latest allegations of espionage on the island. The men are accused of threatening national security by sharin...

Sule pitches for social security for media personnel

NCP member Supriya Sule on Tuesday pitched for social security for media personnel, saying in times of breaking news, they work for long hours under harsh conditions. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said when Maharashtra was witness...

Measures to curb accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway: Official

Raigad district collector Vijay Suryawanshi has asked officials to enforce stringent measures to curb accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Speaking to transport association representatives at a meeting here on Monday, the IAS officer s...

Maha woman duped in Oman with hellish jobs rescued

A 45-year-old woman from Palghar district in Maharashtra duped and forced into irregular and low paying jobs in Oman in the Gulf was rescued and reunited with her family here, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who worked in a beauty parlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019