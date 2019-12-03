Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public sector banks disburse Rs 4.91 lakh cr loan during Oct-Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:33 IST
Public sector banks disburse Rs 4.91 lakh cr loan during Oct-Nov

As part of a government-mandated outreach programme, public sector banks have disbursed a record Rs 4.91 lakh crore of loans during October-November, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. To boost consumption and revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September asked banks to reach out to customers and signal their willingness to lend following all prudential norms.

Under her direction, outreach camps or loan 'melas' were conducted across 374 districts to improve credit delivery and support the needs of the economy, with particular focus on MSMEs, NBFCs, corporates, retail and agriculture sector borrowers, without compromising prudential lending. Banks disbursed Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans in October and Rs 2.39 lakh crore in November. With this, the total disbursement by public sector banks to various sectors since the launch of the Customer Outreach programme in October stands at Rs 4.91 lakh crore, it said.

During the two months, banks have given Rs 72,985 crore to MSME sector while loans to corporates stood at Rs 2.2 lakh crore. For NBFCs, PSBs disbursed Rs 25,525 crore loan in November, increasing sharply from Rs 19,628 crore in October, taking the total to Rs 45,153 crore, it said.

Total support sanctioned by PSBs in the form of credit (including co-origination and on-lending) and pool buyouts from NBFCs since the IL&FS default in September 2018 till November 2019 has risen to Rs 4.23 lakh crore, including pool-buyouts of Rs 1.24 lakh crore, it added. PSBs, that are being adequately capitalised and record recovery underway, have sufficient liquidity to support credit growth, it said.

Sitharaman while replying to a query on Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday said the government would make sure that the banks would not go to metropolitan cities but to 400 districts and hold outreach programs to address liquidity issue. "So that whoever approaches them, MSMEs, farmers, homebuyers, whoever approaches them will get the credit that they would want," she said.

As per the data released, banks have given Rs 27,225 crore as home loan, Rs 11,088 crore as vehicle loans and Rs 1,111 crore as education loan during the two months. Farmers availed Rs 78,374 crore as agriculture loan from banks during October-November, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit C...

Mumbai Central station receives first 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the Eat Right Station certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI on Tuesday, as a part of Eat Right India movement launched last y...

As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that 27 people have died of dengue this year in West Bengal, as she hit out at the opposition for politicising the issue. Banerjee, while speaking during a discussion on the matter in the Asse...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Afghan official fined, banned for failing to report sexual abuse

Former Afghan football official Mohammad Hanif Sediqi Rustam has been banned from the sport for five years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs after being found guilty by FIFAs ethics committee of violations relating to the abuse of female player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019