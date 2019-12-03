Left Menu
Dalmia Cement MD & CEO Mahendra Singhi reelected as CMA President

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:47 IST
The Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) on Tuesday said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, has been elected as its President for the second year in a row. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO & Managing Director of ACC Limited, was elected as its Vice President in its 57th Annual General Meeting, said a statement.

"Indian cement is working on low carbon technology map and remaining fully sustainable. The Cement Industry is consciously working on achieving and aligning itself with the SDG goals," Singhi said. A khoury has over 25 years of experience in the steel and cement industries. He has worked in leadership roles in India and other emerging markets.

