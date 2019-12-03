Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends declines as Commerce Secretary Ross comments on China tariffs

U.S. stocks extended declines on Tuesday as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on CNBC that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports due Dec. 15 would be imposed unless there was substantive progress in trade talks.

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 400.50 points, or 1.44%, at 27,382.54, while the S&P 500 was down 33.56 points, or 1.08%, at 3,080.31. The Nasdaq Composite was down 94.13 points, or 1.10%, at 8,473.85.

