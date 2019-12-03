Swedish royal couple in city on Wednesday

Swedish King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath are in the financial capital on Wednesday to attend many business and social events, officials said on Tuesday. The king and the queen and the accompanying delegation will have a luncheon meeting with state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the officials said.

The royal couple is on a five-day official visit to the country which began in New Delhi on Monday, where they met top officials including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Their first itinerary in the city is to participate in a beach cleaning programme at the Versova beach along with UN Earth Champion Afroz Shah, after which they will head to the Raj Bhavan for lunch, the officials said.

In the afternoon, they will visit the Doorstep School for under-privileged children and interact with its founder Bina Lashkari in south-central Mumbai, and later attend a dialogue on gender parity. Parallely, the members of the visiting delegation will hold business meetings at a south Mumbai hotel in the afternoon, the officials said, adding the Swedish minister for business, industry, and innovation, Ibrahim Baylan, will also be present at the bsuiness meeting.

The royal couple and the visiting delegation will be attending a dinner reception in the evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum. They will fly to Dehradun Thursday morning..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)