Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRDAI approves 51 per cent stake acquisition in Max Bupa Health Insurance by True North

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:33 IST
IRDAI approves 51 per cent stake acquisition in Max Bupa Health Insurance by True North

Max India on Tuesday said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the sale of its 51 per cent stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to private equity firm True North. With the deal getting regulatory approval, Max India will exit the health insurance business.

The all-cash transaction announced in February 2019 valued Max Bupa at an enterprise value of Rs 1,001 crore, Max India said in a statement. Bupa, the existing joint venture partner in Max Bupa, remains committed to the joint venture and will continue to play an active role as before through its Board positions and knowledge exchange initiatives, it said.

Post IRDAI approval, the transaction is now expected to be concluded within the next few weeks, it said, adding, all existing customer policies will continue unimpacted and all customer support channels will remain unchanged. True North (formerly known as India Value Fund Advisors — IVFA) was established in 1999 with a focus on investing in and transforming mid-sized profitable businesses into world-class industry leaders.

True North has successfully launched six separate investment funds with a combined corpus of over USD 2.8 billion including co-investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he is aware that his retirement is approaching. After winning the Ballon dOr for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, Im aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is ...

Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Stores Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users Choice winners.Heres the full list of top apps, games, movi...

Karnataka: Cong to file complaint against CM for urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters to support BJP

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. Addressing a press conf...

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019