Cement Manufacturers Association elects President and Vice President at 57th AGM

The Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), the apex representative body of cement manufacturers in India, held its 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Two very high profile appointments were announced after the members and secretariat held its election.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:25 IST
CMA Vice President Neeraj Akhoury & CMA President Mahendra Singhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), the apex representative body of cement manufacturers in India, held its 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Two very high profile appointments were announced after the members and secretariat held its election. Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, was elected as its President for the second year running.

"I'm truly honoured and would like to thank all members and the secretariat of CMA for their unwavering support throughout the past year. 2019 truly proved to be a watershed year for the cement industry as a whole. CMA has been widely recognised and awarded by the Government of India for its contribution under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, for its efforts on single-use plastic waste management. I'm extremely proud to be associated with CMA during this year of rapid and profound positive environmental impact. I'm looking forward to CMA President to making 2020 an even more prolific year. Indian cement is working on a low carbon technology map and remaining fully sustainable. The Cement Industry is consciously working on achieving and aligning itself with the SDG goals", said Mahendra Singhi. CMA has been awarded by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its contribution to the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. CMA was also awarded the Icon SWM Excellence Award 2019 in co-processing of waste in cement kiln and CMA member companies have extended solidarity to Swachhata Hi Seva by coming forward in a big way in working with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to coordinate a seamless network for the disposal of plastic waste in the Cement Plants across India.

This year's election also heralded in a new Vice President, Neeraj Akhoury, CEO & Managing Director, ACC Limited. "I'm looking forward to working for building a robust agenda and strengthening the brand equity for the Cement Industry in India. The Industry has been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, technology innovations, and environmental conservation towards contributing to the inclusive growth and development of the nation", said Neeraj Akhoury.

Akhoury brings with him over 25 years of rich experience in the steel and cement industries. He has worked in leadership roles in India and other emerging markets. CMA and its members reiterated their commitment to remain closely aligned with the Government's initiatives aimed at providing an impetus to the infrastructure growth development agenda of the country.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

