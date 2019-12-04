Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLR drives in new XE in India priced at Rs 44.98 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:05 IST
JLR drives in new XE in India priced at Rs 44.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched the updated version of its luxury sedan XE in India with price starting at Rs 44.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in the S and SE trims, the new Jaguar XE is offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel powertrain options.

"The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules," Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. The company is confident that Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with the latest offering, he added.

The model comes with various features including air quality sensor, connected navigation system among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Playoff berths the focus for Cowboys, Bears

Jason Garretts future employment as coach of the Dallas Cowboys is likely dependent on a strong December. Garrett and the Cowboys look to snap a two-game slide and begin a successful finishing kick when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thurs...

Olympics-'Anti-terrorism drills' with dogs conducted ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

Japanese officials undertook anti-terrorism drills involving dogs trained to detect suspicious items, including explosives, at Tokyo Station on Wednesday as they ramp up security preparations for next years Olympic Games. During the drill, ...

'New benches of HC set up only after nod of principal bench'

New benches of any high court are established only on recommendation of the principal bench of the particular high court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Prasad also said the Law Ministry is yet to re...

Sabarimala pilgrimage to be a "green" affair

As the annual pilgrimage season is progressing at Sabarimala, the Kerala government is making all efforts to make it a green affair by avoiding plastic articles and promoting the use of eco-friendly products. The use of plastic carry bags ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019