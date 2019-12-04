Dr Reddy's launches cancer treatment injection in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg/vial, indicated for the treatment of certain types of cancers in adult patients, in the US market. The company has launched Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg/vial, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) via a new drug application pathway for intravenous use only, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

"We're pleased to bring this product to market for the customers and patients who will benefit from this cost efficient alternative in the market place," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said. This is a great addition to company's injectable offering in the US market as it continues to augment its portfolio of products in the hospital segment, he added.

The company's product is for intravenous use only and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy, the statement said. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,876.90 per scrip on BSE, up 0.62 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)