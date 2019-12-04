L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday it has bagged several orders for different business segments in domestic and international markets. "In Maharashtra, an empanelment and rate contract has been awarded to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in the Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune revenue divisions," said L&T Construction in a statement.

"These systems will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated meter reading and water discharge reading data." In the United Arab Emirates, the business has secured an order for the design, supply and construction of a 132 kilovolt substation project with associated 132 kilovolt cabling works from one of the government utilities.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing projects in the Middle East, said the company. In transportation infrastructure, the business has secured a major add-on order from an existing client in Qatar for an expressway.

"Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some existing projects in the water and effluent treatment (WET) and metallurgical and material handling (MMH) businesses." Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

