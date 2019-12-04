Left Menu
Jakson commissions 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka for SolarArise

Jakson, one of India's leading energy and engineering solutions company announced the successful commissioning of a 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka.

Jakson logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jakson, one of India's leading energy and engineering solutions company announced the successful commissioning of a 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka. This project was executed by Jakson on a turnkey EPC mode for SolarArise, a leading solar power developer. The installed plant spread across 115 acres in rural Karnataka will generate more than 4706 MWh units of electricity annually and reduce approximately 4235 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. "We are proud to have successfully executed this large scale solar EPC project for SolarArise. Jakson brings a unique combination of engineering expertise and project execution capabilities across the electrical EPC space," said Praveen Pai, Chief Operating Officer - Electrical & Solar EPC, Jakson Group.

"Our know-how and project experience across the value chain - from substations to electrical transmission, civil construction & Solar EPC - makes us an ideal choice of clients looking for a trusted EPC partner to execute their large scale projects," he added. "We are happy with our association with Jakson as an EPC partner for this project. They have successfully delivered this project and we look forward to strengthening our relationship," said Tanya Singhal, Founder and Director, SolarArise. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

