Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets recoup most losses on upbeat Sino-U.S. trade report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:38 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets recoup most losses on upbeat Sino-U.S. trade report

Developing world assets trimmed early losses on Wednesday after a report suggesting some progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks helped offset concerns over further delays to progress in curtailing their trade war.

Global equities recovered some losses after Bloomberg reported that the United States and China were moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one deal. MSCI's emerging market stocks index traded about 0.2% lower, having dropped as much as 0.6% to its weakest level since late October earlier in the day.

A basket of developing world currencies recouped the day's losses to trade flat, with China's yuan bouncing back from a one-month low to strengthen slightly against the dollar in onshore trade. Markets dropped after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Chinese stocks, which are heavyweights on the MSCI benchmark, had ended lower for the day before the release of the Bloomberg report. Hong Kong stocks closed near a two-month low after data showed the economic zone's business activity in November shrank at its fastest pace in 21 years.

U.S. services sector data for November, expected later on Wednesday, could further weaken the dollar following soft manufacturing data this week. Recent dollar weakness has somewhat alleviated pressure on emerging market currencies. The Indian rupee ticked up slightly following the Bloomberg report, while a private survey showed better-than-expected services sector growth in November.

South Africa's rand recouped some of Tuesday's losses, which followed weak GDP data. Fresh data on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity in the country contracted in November from a month earlier. Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty softened slightly against the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris ends 2020 US presidential race

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has abruptly dropped out of the 2020 US Democratic presidential race, saying she does not have the financial resources to continue her campaign. The surprising announcement by Harris, 55, came during a ca...

After Tejashwi-Tej Pratap spat, infighting among RJD old guard

Lalu Prasads RJD, which has reeled under a cold war between his two sons for quite some time, was on Wednesday embarrassed by a spat among its old guard. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the partys outspoken national vice-president, launched a vei...

Saudi Arabia greatly values India's support to Palestinian people: Saudi envoy

Saudi Arabia greatly values Indias support to the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights which was reiterated by a recent message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, ...

Cong spreads casteism to divide the society: Nadda

BJPs working president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that while the Congress promoted casteism to divide the society, the saffron partys only objective is to serve the poor. He further said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019