Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks back to 'risk-on' after Trump trade war scare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks back to 'risk-on' after Trump trade war scare

European stocks recovered on Wednesday from their losses the day before, when U.S. President Donald Trump surprised world markets by saying a trade deal with China could wait until after the 2020 presidential election in November.

Morning gains became a rally when Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, said the United States and China were in fact moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in phase one of a trade deal. While Trump had dashed hoped for a preliminary agreement and triggered a sell-off in stocks on Wall Street and in Asia, the Bloomberg report caused a brutal swing that took traders by surprise.

"There are playing with the nerves of investors," said Mikael Jacoby, a senior equity sales trader at Oddo Securities, adding there was a sense of fatigue and frustration watching markets swing on the basis of headlines and tweets. "One day they will guide positively, another negatively", Jacoby said, noting that markets could be expected to continue their up and down moves until a trade agreement is reached.

Fresh U.S. tariffs on Argentina and Brazil, plus a threat to impose duties on French goods, are fuelling fears that risks are tilting towards an escalation of the crisis. The pan-European equity index STOXX 600, which had slumped 2.2% since the beginning of the month, was up 1%. Futures markets were signalling a Wall Street opening in positive territory.

Before the Bloomberg report, European trading showed little reaction when data indicated euro zone business activity stayed near stall speed last month. Manufacturing continued to drag on the dominant services industry. Euro zone government bond yields yo-yoed in early trading, but speculation on a possible U.S./China agreement pushed 10-year German Bund yields up 1 basis point to -0.337% .

Yields across the euro area followed suit, rising by 1 to 2 bps. In the United States, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 1.75%, then fell back to about 1.74%. TOO COMPLACENT?

The latest trade war scare ended a rally that had lifted the S&P 500 since early October, when top diplomats from China and the United States met and outlined an initial agreement that Trump said he hoped could be sealed within weeks. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that if no substantial progress was made soon, another round of duties on Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptops and toys, would take effect on Dec. 15.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill proposing a stronger response to a crackdown on Muslims in western China, drawing swift condemnation from Beijing on Wednesday, to add another layer of tension. Beijing's handling of unrest in Hong Kong has also drawn criticism from Washington. "The market was too complacent, thinking both superpowers would be able to compartmentalize these issues away from the broader trade narrative," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

In currency markets, the euro retreated against the dollar to 1.1068. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc , seen as safe havens, were down 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Gold= rose 0.4% to $1,482.9 per ounce.

Brent crude futures were up 0.58% at $61.17 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.52% to $56.39 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019