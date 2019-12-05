Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ Sotheby’s International Realty named best real estate agency

The premium real estate company topped its category as the world’s Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Savoy in London on Tuesday night.

NZ Sotheby’s International Realty named best real estate agency
NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the Queenstown-based company, which has 15 offices located throughout New Zealand. Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (NZSIR) has been named Best International Real Estate Agency Worldwide at the International Property Awards.

The premium real estate company topped its category as the world's Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Savoy in London on Tuesday night. The prestigious International Property Awards recognize excellence in the property industry, from architecture and development through to interior design and real estate.

NZSIR also won Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) in the Asia Pacific region. NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the Queenstown-based company, which has 15 offices located throughout New Zealand.

"An International Property Award is a well-respected mark of excellence and we are delighted to be recognized as the best real estate agency in the world," he says. "As well as being a symbol of the success we have achieved since we launched the brand in 2005, these awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our 115 licensed agents who continuously generate the best possible results for our vendors. We couldn't be prouder."

The news follows an exceptional year for the company. NZSIR has also achieved the top two New Zealand residential sales records for 2019; a property on Ladies Mile, Queenstown, was sold for $15.5 million and 10 Jackson Crescent, Mahurangi, was the second-highest sale nationally at over $14 million. Both properties were purchased by New Zealand citizens.

"We set new residential price records in Havelock North, Napier and Tauranga in 2019 while also facilitating the second-highest residential price for a property in Queenstown at $8.375 million, all to Kiwi buyers," Harris adds.

Judged by an independent panel of over 80 property industry experts, the International Property Awards celebrate brilliance, integrity and maintaining high standards in the property industry.

"NZSIR is the highest-achieving affiliate in the Sotheby's Real Estate brand in the Asia Pacific region and this international accolade really cements our position as one of the most influential real estate brands in this part of the world," Harris says.

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Mission in touch with Nigerian authorities over 18 Indians aboard HK vessel kidnapped by pirates

The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with the Nigerian authorities after reports surfaced of 18 Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel was kidnapped by pirates near the western coast of the African country, government sources told A...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

Fblife, Chinas leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing CTRR on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in ChinasGuizhou province.The first...

Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, search and seize suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone EEZ and its continental shelf. In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sect...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Navy sailor shoots three at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and wounded three people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that the three inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019