Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has initiated a feasibility study to bring in fuel cell electric vehicles in the country. "Progress for humanity with zero-emission mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long term positive transformation for our future generations," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.
The company has initiated a feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in the country and promises to be a solution with zero emissions, he added. Fuel cell electric vehicles are free from all kinds of greenhouse gas emissions.
Earlier this year, Hyundai had launched fully-electric SUV Kona in the country. The company claims that the Kona EV delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions.
