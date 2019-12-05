Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets $272 mln lifeline as it enters business rescue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:54 IST
UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets $272 mln lifeline as it enters business rescue
Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) was set to enter a business rescue process on Thursday, with a 4 billion rand ($272 million) lifeline from government and banks announced by a minister. State-owned SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has depended on government bailouts to stay solvent, said it would try to operate a new provisional flight schedule.

In a business rescue, a specialist practitioner takes control of a company with the aim of rehabilitating it to improve its chance of survival, or securing a better return for creditors than they would receive from liquidation. SAA said the process sought to provide the best prospects for "selected activities within the group to continue operating successfully".

The airline was hit by an employee strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse. Then two major travel insurers stopped covering its tickets against the company becoming insolvent. On Wednesday, a deputy minister, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters he had received an official letter saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had called for a change of approach on SAA and that the airline would enter "voluntary business rescue".

Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, said in a statement on Thursday that business rescue was the best way to restructure SAA into a stronger entity. He said the plan was still to attract an equity partner. Existing lenders would provide SAA 2 billion rand of loans guaranteed by the government and repayable out of future budget appropriations. The government would provide 2 billion rand in a "fiscally neutral manner", Gordhan said.

SAA's government-guaranteed debt would not be affected by the business rescue process, Gordhan said, but analysts expect other creditors to suffer losses. Hans Klopper of BDO Business Restructuring said the rescue process for SAA could be fraught with difficulty and that it could take months if not years to find a solution to the airline's problems.

A relatively small amount of SAA's assets could be recoverable. The rescue process could further dent confidence in the airline, he said. "If there aren't willing patrons prepared to book flights then the bottom falls out of the whole business," Klopper said.

"With SAA there is a structure of devastation, but you may have somebody who comes in and offers, say, 1 cent on the rand. Because some creditors could get zero if there is a liquidation." ($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went u...

Soybean futures dip on soft demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in Decemb...

'Contempt threat' to lawyer: Justice Arun Mishra apologises

Supreme Court lawyers requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with them after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while hearing a land acquisition matter two days ago. A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil...

UPDATE 1-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Asian nations commerce ministry said on Thursday, sticking to its stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a phase one deal.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019