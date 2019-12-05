An International Premium Kitchen Appliances Brand, KitchenAid Launches Its First Experience Store In India

India, 05 December 2019: KitchenAid India, an International premium kitchen appliances brand launches its first & exclusive experience store in India/New Delhi. KitchenAid, commemorating 100 years of igniting culinary passion and unlocking potential around the world. Fromiconic stand mixers to innovative appliances, KitchenAid's appliance suites are designed with the makers in mind. KitchenAid offers a large selection of cookware, bakeware, tools and gadgets to help make your next meal a culinary success.

At the Experience Store, people got the opportunity to explore the design of every product and delve into the specific features from the iconic collection of Stand Mixers, Blenders, Food Processors, Toasters, Hand Blender and various other premium appliance. Arranged in an elegant fashion on the first floor, the store has a perfect environment to inspire kitchen designers, budding bakers and also homemakers.

All the appliances showcased at the store are designed with ease and ergonomics in mind, KitchenAid’s chic and sturdy metal structures come in a wide range of signature colors, known for their placid and versatile performance – the Stand Mixer has its unique ‘planetary’ motion and the powerful 10-speed motor.

With this inauguration, KitchenAid gave people an opportunity to learn new cooking tips & recipes with their wonderful range. By bringing together the full range of KitchenAid small and large appliances, along with a range of professional kitchenware accessories, it delivers extraordinary expertise all under one roof.

KitchenAid’s vision for the store has many more surprises lined up for its customers. From cooking workshops to various other fascinating culinary experiences, all will be organized at the store. The store is a space where makers get together, unlock their creativity and share innovative recipes with one another.For the first time in India, KitchenAid has come up with the opportunity to bring the one time experience to the makers with a complete range of premium countertop kitchen appliances.

Vivek Chaudhary, Country Head, KitchenAid, shared a few words about the store & the launch - "It was a delight to see such passionate people at the event. The Experience Store is a space to unearth the beauty of each appliance & learn about their performance. KitchenAid Appliances are known for their elegant features of exceptional craftsmanship, durability, quality of material and robustness.

KitchenAid plans to Increase network & presence in Tier I & Tier II cities and take the number of stores to 500+ by 2020. With this launch, KitchenAid aims to expand the reach and become the number one choice for not just chefs but all passionate makers.

