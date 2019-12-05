Belarus has yet to reach compensation deal in Russian tainted oil row

Belarus and Russia have not yet reached agreement overcompensation in a dispute over tainted oil that was pumped through a major pipeline, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko, whose comments were carried by state news agency Belta, estimated the financial losses sustained by Belarus over the contamination of oil in the Druzhba pipeline amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars.

