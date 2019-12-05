Left Menu
Manking Pharma launches drug for treatment of infertility in India

  New Delhi
  05-12-2019
Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has launched its generic Dydrogesterone tablets for treatment of infertility and pregnancy related complications in the Indian market. With the launch, the company has become the first Indian and second global firm to develop the drug, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The company's product is generic version of Abbott's Duphaston tablets, it added. The manufacturing process of Dydrogesterone is very complex as it involves conversion of natural progesterone, the statement said.

Progesterone is a natural hormone involved in menstrual cycle, implantation and in successful maintenance of pregnancy. Any deficiency of progesterone during different stages of reproductive process can cause infertility, menstrual disorders and miscarriage, it added.

"The launch of this drug is an important milestone for Mankind Pharma. We are the first Indian pharmaceutical company to develop this drug and second company in the world," Mankind Group founder and Chairman R C Juneja said. Currently the drug is being launched only in India, post that the company is planning to launch the drug in countries where it already has a presence, he added.

Mankind has a strong presence in pharmaceutical, veterinary, OTC & FMCG segments. The company is present across North America, Asia, Africa and CIS countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

