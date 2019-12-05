Left Menu
Sarva raises Rs 20 cr in funding round led by Fireside Ventures

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 15:24 IST
Yoga and wellness startup Sarva on Thursday said it has raised Rs 20 crore in a funding round led by early stage venture fund, Fireside Ventures. The funds would be utilised towards retail expansion, marketing and launching an integrated digital service. The company also plans to double its retail footprint in the next 12 months and is eyeing Mumbai and Bengaluru as its key expansion markets, Sarva said in a statement.

"Our investment in Sarva is embedded in the Fireside philosophy of investing in exciting young brands and helping them with a strong ecosystem support," Fireside Ventures Founder & Managing Partner Kanwal Singh said. Sarva is a credible player in the space of holistic wellness and has tremendous potential to scale up as a global Indian brand, he added.

"Since its inception, Sarva has grown aggressively from its first studio in Chennai and we hope to reach the 100-million consumer base in the next five years," Sarva Founder Sarvesh Shashi said.

