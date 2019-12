Chile's cenbank slashes growth forecasts as protests take toll

Chile's central bank slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that the impact of weeks of violent protests would linger into next year.

In its quarterly IPoM report, the bank chopped its estimate for growth in 2019 to 1%, and its 2020 forecast to a range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

The bank boosted its year-end inflation forecast to 3.4%, from a previous 2.7 percent.

