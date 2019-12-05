Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:33 IST
EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook's Libra
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Private digital currencies such as Facebook's Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.

The move confirms the bloc's tough line on Libra, which has attracted criticism from global regulators over its possible impact on the financial system since it was announced last June.

Ministers also said in a joint statement they could consider EU rules to regulate crypto-assets and digital coins, like Libra, as part of a global plan. They also praised the European Central Bank's work on a public digital currency, which could represent an alternative to private initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Every South African must commit to being vigilant to report abuse

Government has reiterated its call for South Africans to play their part in raising awareness around the rights of women to their families and friends.Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-...

Cricket-Sri Lanka name experienced Arthur as head coach

South African Mickey Arthur has been appointed as Sri Lankas head coach on a two-year contract, the countrys cricket board SLC said on Thursday. The 51-year-old former first-class cricketer has enjoyed a more illustrious career as a head co...

J-K: Remote Dacchan gets ropeway, will connect people with rest of Kishtwar

People in Dacchan in Jammu and Kashmirs border district Kishtwar will now not have to cover a treacherous journey for household items and other material as the authorities have built a ropeway cradle box over a river that separated them fro...

Boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A five-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell was rescued in a six-hour rescue operation in Rajasthans Sirohi district. The boy was rescued after digging land parallel to the borewell, Circle Officer Sirohi Om Kumar said, adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019