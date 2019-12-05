Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M picks 36.63% in Meru in first tranche, gets right to appoint majority of directors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:27 IST
M&M picks 36.63% in Meru in first tranche, gets right to appoint majority of directors

Homegrown utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has completed acquisition of 36.63 per cent stake in Meru Travel Solutions in the first tranche as part of its Rs 201.5-crore deal to acquire 55 per cent shareholding in the radio taxi operator. In September M&M had announced signing of a share subscription and shareholder agreement for subscribing up to 55 per cent of equity share capital of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd in tranches.

"...the company has today acquired 36.63 per cent of the equity share capital of Meru in the first tranche of investment, and also the right to appoint majority of the directors on the board of Meru," M&M said in a regulatory filing. M&M said it "has invested an amount of Rs 44.71 crore (in cash consideration) for the acquisition of 36.63 per cent of the equity share capital of Meru".

Consequently, Meru has become a subsidiary of the company with effect from December, 5 2019. Also subsidiary companies of Meru -- Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, V-Link Automotive Services Pvt Ltd, V-Link Fleet Solutions Pvt Ltd -- have in turn become subsidiaries of M&M, it added.

For the year ended March 31, 2019, Meru had consolidated revenue of Rs 156.6 crore, while Meru Mobility Tech had a standalone revenue of 114.6 crore. V-Link Automotive's standalone revenue was Rs 3.3 crore and V-Link Fleet's was Rs 46.6 crore.

Meru, which was incorporated in December 2006, had clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 156.6 crore in 2018-19, Rs 189.9 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 277.2 crore in 2016-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • M&M

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...

U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.The presidents actions have seriously violated the constitution, Pelosi told repor...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday

Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday, giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movements support following its sweeping victory in local electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019