Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government is committed to providing a safe and stable environment to industry, and eliminating gangsters was on the top of his agenda. Amarinder was speaking at an interactive session during the first day of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2019.

Citing the steps taken by his government to facilitate industrial development, Amarinder said the focus is on providing the right environment to investors and industry to promote Punjab as a preferred destination. He talked about several decisions taken by his government to improve ease of doing business in the state, including single-window clearances, online applications and approvals, subsidy on industrial power, amendments to key legislations related to business and industry, as well as water regulation.

He said Punjab does not have labour problems and the state's educated and committed workforce was a major asset for the industry. When asked about gangsterism in the state, Amarinder said eliminating it is a priority for his government.

"Either they (gangsters) lay down arms, or they will have to face the consequences," he warned. Notably, the opposition party SAD has been targeting the government, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has "collapsed" and gangsters are "ruling the roost."

Amarinder said he abolished truck unions to provide a safe environment for industry to operate. Steps are also being taken to ensure women safety so that they can take up industrial jobs and do night shifts, he said, adding that any woman could call the police for safe transportation back home not only at night but at any time of the day if she felt threatened or unsafe in any way.

The chief minister also underlined the need to shift people from agriculture to industry in view of the surplus production that is making agriculture non-viable. On its part, the Punjab government is promoting skill development to boost employability, he added.

He also stressed on the need to provide continuity to industry to encourage them to invest and expand in Punjab. It is essential not to indulge in political vendetta with the opposition and ensure that any party coming to power maintains the same policy approach to industry, he added.

"Stability is a key component for providing an enabling environment for industrial growth," he said, hoping that the next government that takes over the state will also adopt this philosophy. To a question on drugs, he said his government has set up a special task force to contain the menace.

While the drug problem will not disappear in view of the money involved in the business, it would be well under control and manageable by the time the next Assembly elections are due in the state, Amarinder said. On the issue of stubble burning, he reiterated his stand that the Centre would have to pitch in to find a permanent solution to the problem.

He stressed on the need for the central government to add compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to minimum support price to check stubble burning, and also underscored the importance of crop diversification in the long term to eliminate the problem. He said he would again raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their next meeting.

Farmers would definitely shift from wheat and paddy to other crops, just like they had moved to paddy cultivation in the 1960s, if it is made worth while for them, he said. Punjab, like other states, is already reeling under financial problems due to non-payment of GST share in time by the Centre, the chief minister said, pointing out that Punjab had not received its GST share since August 2019, translating into dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

Given that the states have handed over all other revenue generation sources to the central government under the GST regime, it has left them in a critical situation, he added. The interactive session was steered by NDTV Co-Chairman Prannoy Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)