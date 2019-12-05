Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:48 IST
Punjab govt committed to provide safe, stable environment to industry: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government is committed to providing a safe and stable environment to industry, and eliminating gangsters was on the top of his agenda. Amarinder was speaking at an interactive session during the first day of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2019.

Citing the steps taken by his government to facilitate industrial development, Amarinder said the focus is on providing the right environment to investors and industry to promote Punjab as a preferred destination. He talked about several decisions taken by his government to improve ease of doing business in the state, including single-window clearances, online applications and approvals, subsidy on industrial power, amendments to key legislations related to business and industry, as well as water regulation.

He said Punjab does not have labour problems and the state's educated and committed workforce was a major asset for the industry. When asked about gangsterism in the state, Amarinder said eliminating it is a priority for his government.

"Either they (gangsters) lay down arms, or they will have to face the consequences," he warned. Notably, the opposition party SAD has been targeting the government, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has "collapsed" and gangsters are "ruling the roost."

Amarinder said he abolished truck unions to provide a safe environment for industry to operate. Steps are also being taken to ensure women safety so that they can take up industrial jobs and do night shifts, he said, adding that any woman could call the police for safe transportation back home not only at night but at any time of the day if she felt threatened or unsafe in any way.

The chief minister also underlined the need to shift people from agriculture to industry in view of the surplus production that is making agriculture non-viable. On its part, the Punjab government is promoting skill development to boost employability, he added.

He also stressed on the need to provide continuity to industry to encourage them to invest and expand in Punjab. It is essential not to indulge in political vendetta with the opposition and ensure that any party coming to power maintains the same policy approach to industry, he added.

"Stability is a key component for providing an enabling environment for industrial growth," he said, hoping that the next government that takes over the state will also adopt this philosophy. To a question on drugs, he said his government has set up a special task force to contain the menace.

While the drug problem will not disappear in view of the money involved in the business, it would be well under control and manageable by the time the next Assembly elections are due in the state, Amarinder said. On the issue of stubble burning, he reiterated his stand that the Centre would have to pitch in to find a permanent solution to the problem.

He stressed on the need for the central government to add compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to minimum support price to check stubble burning, and also underscored the importance of crop diversification in the long term to eliminate the problem. He said he would again raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their next meeting.

Farmers would definitely shift from wheat and paddy to other crops, just like they had moved to paddy cultivation in the 1960s, if it is made worth while for them, he said. Punjab, like other states, is already reeling under financial problems due to non-payment of GST share in time by the Centre, the chief minister said, pointing out that Punjab had not received its GST share since August 2019, translating into dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

Given that the states have handed over all other revenue generation sources to the central government under the GST regime, it has left them in a critical situation, he added. The interactive session was steered by NDTV Co-Chairman Prannoy Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad T20I: Indian players sweat it out to prepare for match against WI

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian players were on Thursday seen toiling at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to prepare for the match against the visitors. India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is...

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two-mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Democrats to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has directed a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019