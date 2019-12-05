Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI:Banks lending more to NBFCs;not to let any big one to fall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:27 IST
RBI:Banks lending more to NBFCs;not to let any big one to fall

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the troubled shadow banking sector and will not allow any large non-banking financial player to collapse, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. The governor also said credit flow to the NBFC sector, especially to those better managed ones, have increased in recent months but did not quantify by how much.

The top 50 NBFCs, which represents 70 percent of the market, are being monitored closely and intensely by the supervision team of the central bank, Das said. "The Reserve Bank, wherever necessary, will not hesitate to act to ensure that we do not allow any large or systemically important NBFC to collapse and create any adverse impact on the system," Das told reporters at the post-policy press conference.

The NBFC sector has been in liquidity crisis since the collapse of IL&FS in September 2018. The governor also said the central bank is making a deep dive into the books of the top 50 NBFCs and has gained a fair idea of where the vulnerabilities lie and has also identified the most vulnerable of them.

The central bank is also meeting the managements and promoters of large NBFCs at periodic intervals. "Discussions are being held between RBI, promoters and managements of NBFCs. We clearly tell them what are our expectations and suggest measures they should undertake to strengthen their processes and systems so that they get out of the crisis," Das said.

The liquidity situation among NBFCs for at least three months is also being monitored. "I can say credit flow is slowly reviving among NBFCs, especially the better performing ones which are able to access fund from the market at pre- IL&FS rate," he said adding the market is also differentiating between the good and the not-so-good NBFCs. Talking about the crippled mortgage-lender DHFL, which became the first NBFC on Tuesday to get into bankruptcy proceedings, Das said the role of the RBI starts and ends with referring it to the NCLT and thereafter insolvency professional and committee of creditors will take over.

"We cannot add greater disruption and uncertainty to the system. The regulator is best placed to assess the current state of affairs in a NBFC, identify the vulnerable entities and refer them to NCLT. It is a pragmatic decision which underlies the notification issued by the government under the IBC code," he said. On November 15, government had notified Section 227 of the IBC empowering RBI to refer financial sector players like NBFCs and HFCs, but excluding banks, with assets worth of at least Rs 500 crore to insolvency courts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CISF nabs passenger with pistol, empty mag at Goa Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF nabbed a passenger and recovered an 8 mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession at Goa Airport here, officials said on Thursday. According to CISF, the recovery was made on Wednesd...

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

Labour officials detail alleged anti-Semitism to UK equality watchdog

Seventy serving and former officials in Britains main opposition Labour Party have made critical submissions to an independent inquiry investigating alleged anti-Semitism in the party.The Equality and Human Rights Commission announced in Ma...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019