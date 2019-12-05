Left Menu
JP Morgan leases 1.15 m sqft space at Nirlon Knowledge Park

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:48 IST
Wall Street major JP Morgan has leased out 1.15 million sqft office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park at Goregaon in the western suburbs of the megapolis. Nirlon on Thursday said it signed a long-term leave and licence agreement with JP Morgan for 1.15 million sqft of space, but did not define the period of the lease agreement or the rental value.

The office space is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2021. The park, which has a significant holding by Singapore wealth fund GIC, is spread across 23 acres and houses some of the top global and domestic corporates with around 1.8 million sqft of IT/ITES office space.

"This agreement further consolidates our position as a leading owner and operator of a world-class business park in the megapolis," Nirlon chief executive Rahul Sagar said. Commenting on the deal, JP Morgan chairman South and Southeast Asia Kalpana Morparia said, "Mumbai is a critical hub for us. Moving to Nirlon helps us consolidate most of our offices in city into one location and also further demonstrates our long-term commitment to ensuring a world- class working environment for our employees." PTI PSK BEN BEN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

