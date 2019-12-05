Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-NDA parties in LS on crop loss: Centre yet to provide monetary relief to states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:11 IST
Non-NDA parties in LS on crop loss: Centre yet to provide monetary relief to states

Raising concerns over the losses faced by farmers due to floods and unseasonal rains, non-NDA MPs on Thursday alleged that the Centre is yet to provide monetary relief to the states. Participating in a discussion on "crop loss due to various reasons and its impact on farmers", S S Palanimanickam (DMK) demanded that there should be complete loan waiver for the farmers due to the losses faced by them. He added that fishermen should be treated on par with farmers as they too have been hit by natural calamities.

Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said the Centre had assured compensation to the West Bengal government after Cyclone Bulbul hit the state this year. However, it has not received about money, he added. Banerjee alleged that the Centre shows promptness in releasing money for Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state.

Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) said seasonal rains have hit Maharashtra badly and 34 of the 36 districts have been affected due to this. "First unprecedent floods and then unseasonal rains have hit the farmers very hard. The natural calamity has not spared a single crop. Rice, wheat, bajra, pomegranate, cotton...all have been destroyed, " Raut said, demanding that the Centre gives immediate relief of Rs 40,000 crore.

Raut said fishermen too have been hit. The Arabian Sea has witnessed formation of five cyclones in 2019, a development recorded after 127 years. Bhartuhari Mahtab (BJD) also said his state Odisha is yet to get relief from the Centre as two cyclones -- Foni and Bulbul -- have hit them.

He claimed that farmers through purchase of fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and other farming related equipment and accessories pay GST of Rs 15,000 crore. "Farmers are being pauperised," Mahtab said.

Kaulshendra Kumar of JDU, an NDA ally, said the government is aiming to double the income of farmers by 2022, but it will not be possible by giving them Rs 2000. He was referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the scheme, farmers will get an income of Rs 6000 in a year in three installments. Nand Kumar Chouhan and Devji Patel (BJP), Abu Taher Khan (TMC) and P Ramulu (TRS) emphasised on linking MNREGA scheme with agriculture during discussion on crop loss due to various reasons and its impact on farmers.

Some of the members also raised the issue of inefficiency in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Devusinh Chauhan (BJP) said only public sector insurance companies are allowed to sell crop insurance while Danish Ali (BSP) pointed out that Fasal Bima Yojana is not helping farmers but making private sector insurance companies richer.

A M Ariff (CPI-M) said the anti-farmer policies of the government have crushed farmers who have no choice to but to end their lives. Jaydev Galla (TDP) it has become ritual to discuss farmers issue but their condition has not improved.

Fifty-one members participated in the debate and it remained inconclusive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP and Depu...

Karnataka: 66.25% polling recorded till 6 pm in 15 assembly by-polls

An overall of 66.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm in the bye-elections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka began on Thursday morning at 7 am.The polls on these seats...

UPDATE 1-Trump files appeal at U.S. Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...

UPDATE 5-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019