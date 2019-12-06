Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur strike a winning combination

As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has more reason to cheer with the company hiring 40 interns and 36 employees this year - a campus record! The roles are based both in India and in the company's facility in Atlanta, US.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:26 IST
Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur strike a winning combination
Honeywell. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has more reason to cheer with the company hiring 40 interns and 36 employees this year - a campus record! The roles are based both in India and in the company's facility in Atlanta, US. With an eight-decade-long legacy, and more than 8,000 engineers - over a third of which focus purely on developing next-gen connected IIoT software and predictive analytics products, India is the largest engineering and product development region for Honeywell; and this commitment is closely aligned with the company's in-country goals.

Honeywell has a core legacy of engineering innovation. When combined with its pivot on software-industrial solutions, the Honeywell - IIT Kharagpur partnership emerges as a natural outcome. "Customer adoption and demand for our IIoT and Connected solutions increases every day. We are aggressively expanding our innovation ecosystem in the country and have released more than 50 software products this year. We will continue to drive global end-to-end software leadership from India and groom our talent to deliver our software vision. The enthusiasm that we are seeing from the IIT Kharagpur student community is truly invigorating!" said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

Today, Honeywell continues to transform into a software-industrial organization, executing a digital agenda that is creating new software-centric solutions that augment its product offerings, creating connected devices that are always learning. To ensure the continued focus on this proposition, the company has created a dedicated software business unit called Honeywell Connected Enterprise (HCE). HCE's mandate is to identify common threads across industries and solve customer issues leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud technologies.

Connected software revenues are growing at double-digit rates annually across the enterprise. To support this vision, the company has reached out to premier institutes across India to get the best talent available. Honeywell will continue to invest in training and research projects at IIT Kharagpur. The recruits will be joining in May/ June 2020 for both India and international positions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-World Bank adopts $1 bln-plus annual China lending plan over U.S. objections

The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid China with 1 billion to 1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025, despite the objections of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin told a House Financial Services...

Welspun Group Promoters, Through a Closely Held Family Office Investment, Acquires Majority Stake in Warehousing Platform - One Industrial Spaces

Announces maiden 3.0 million square feet Grade-A warehousing project in MMR. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The promoters of the US 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One I...

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees a campus record New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur ha...

CIMC Tianda Wins India s Single Largest State-Owned Airport Baggage System Order Worth 360 Million Yuan

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Recently, CIMC Tiandas subsidiary Pteris Global Limited hereinafter referred to as Pteris won the baggage handling system project of the new terminal of Chennai International Airport, India, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019