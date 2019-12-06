Left Menu
Greaves Cotton Launches BS-VI Compliant, World's Cleanest Single Cylinder Diesel Engine

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:03 IST
A significant step to support OEMs in India

Becomes first 3W single-cylinder Diesel engine maker in the country to secure BS-VI certification

MUMBAI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company and market leader in fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions, today announced the completion of the stringent BS-VI certification for its single cylinder Diesel engine; making it the cleanest single cylinder Diesel engine on the planet with significantly reduced emissions.

These future-ready engines will power Diesel 3W of multiple OEMs in India for last-mile transportation, with Piaggio's Ape range of Diesel 3W being the first. This single cylinder engine is designed to deliver superior fuel efficiency & low total cost of ownership.

The new BS-VI engine is powered with advanced fuel injection technology and after-treatment systems that ensure highly consistent pollutant reduction. This single cylinder diesel engine is built for affordable 3-wheeler application providing better torque, enhanced load carrying capabilities and significantly reduced emissions.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ravi Damodaran, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Cotton said, "The launch of our single-cylinder BS-VI Diesel engine for 3W application is a milestone not just for us but also for the automobile industry in the country. This is a significant technological achievement for us considering that there were no worldwide benchmarks to emulate and that we built this compact engine ground-up in record-time. Greaves BS-VI Single Cylinder Diesel engine along with our strong aftermarket support will enable our OEM partners to contribute significantly to pollution reduction on the roads while offering greater value to their customers in India and export markets. It opens up opportunities to lead clean diesel applications worldwide. We see this technology breakthrough as yet another strategic achievement in building world-class clean-mobility solutions ranging from clean Diesel to CNG and electric."

In addition to launching the BS-VI compliant engine, Greaves is also currently strengthening the Aftermarket network and rolling out upskilling initiatives to equip mechanics around the country with the necessary know-how to service these BS-VI engines. The widespread Greaves retail stores across the country and 9000 well-equipped mechanics will also provide access to OEM customers for genuine and affordable spares and service.

As per the regulatory requirement, all the vehicles in the Indian market are to run only on BS-VI compliant vehicles from April 1, 2020. According to the new BS-VI new emission norms, there needs to be a drastic and compulsory technology adoption and modifications by the manufacturers of vehicles in the country in order to be at part with emissions standards followed by US and European markets.

About Greaves Cotton:

Greaves Cotton Limited is a diversified engineering company and a leading manufacturer of Cleantech Powertrain Solutions (CNG, Petrol and Diesel Engines), Generator sets, Farm equipment, E-Mobility, Aftermarket spares and services. Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location company with rich legacy and brand trust of over 160 years and has established itself as a key player impacting billion lives every day. The company has seven manufacturing units and continues to support progress of the nation under Make-In-India program. The company today manufactures world class products and solutions under various business units - Greaves Engines, Greaves Power, Greaves Agri, Greaves Aftermarket, Greaves Care, Greaves Global and is backed by comprehensive support from Greaves big retail centres & 5000+ smaller spare parts retail outlets across the country.

In the mobility segment, the company manufactures 4 lakh plus engines annually, almost 1 engine per minute and provides the most affordable mobility solutions to the majority of population in India, moving more than 1 crore passengers and 5 lakh tonnes of cargo every day. In all, the company has crossed 5 million engines, 3 million pumpsets and 1 million gensets. Greaves Cotton augmented its clean technology portfolio with entry in the last mile affordable 2W personal Mobility segment with Ampere Electric Vehicles. More information about Greaves Cotton - www.greavescotton.com

