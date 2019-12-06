Left Menu
Development News Edition

VA Tech WABAG eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenues in FY2020: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:41 IST
VA Tech WABAG eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenues in FY2020: Official

VA Tech WABAG eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenues in FY2020: Official Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI): Water treatment firm VA Tech WABAG was expecting to clock revenues of around Rs 3,000 crore in financial year 2020, a top official said here on Friday. The company had witnessed a fall in its revenues for the year 2019 at Rs 2,781 crore, WABAG Global Head-Business Development, Rajneesh Chopra said.

"We have been given a guidance of Rs 3,000 crore plus (in revenues). (Hopefully) we will be able to achieve that. last year it was around Rs 2,781 crore," he told reporters.

The company, in FY2018 had clocked revenues of Rs 3,457 crore, he said. Noting that the company has been witnessing a 13 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) since FY2013, he said the value of the orders that were in pipeline was Rs 11,500 crore.

Chopra said the company has introduced the concept of 'One City One Operator' after it was successfully launched it in Istanbul, Turkey. As part of the government's efforts to improve the waste water scenario with focus on sustainability, WABAG expects this model would be soon replicated across major cities.

He said the company till date produces over 25,000 MLD of water and treats over 30,000 MLD of waste water. In the next two years, it plans to add another 2,400 MLD. To a query he said the company's project in Istanbul was valued at Rs 450 crore.

"The One City, One Operator concept will enhance the operation and maintenance, revenue and impact the bottomline in a positive way," he said. According to him, the company was looking at enhancing the contribution from Operations and Maintenance division to 20 per cent in terms of revenue from the current 15 per cent.

Besides, the company was looking at enhancing the contribution of service division from the existing '15 per cent' to 'one-fourth' of the total group revenues. He said the company expects to replicate the 'one country one operator' model across major urban regions and open up a multi-billion dollar market in India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa board suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday. The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a precautionary suspension, has been grappling with operational...

I am against all types of encounters: Owaisi on encounter of accused in Telangana rape case

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he was personally against all types of encounters. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said As far as encounters are considered, I am personally against every type of encounter. Even the...

Activists to rally for mass climate march in Madrid

Thousands of activists from around the globe will simultaneously hit the streets of Madrid and Santiago on Friday to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit. The main march will take place in...

Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019