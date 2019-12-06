Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 enjoys best day since July

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:16 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 enjoys best day since July

Banks and miners propelled London's FTSE 100 to its best day in more than four months on Friday as optimism around the Sino-U.S. trade talks rose, but recent mixed signals on prospects of a deal still led the index to its worst week in two months.

The main bourse advanced 1.4% with gains across the board, after slipping to a two-month low in the last session. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose 1.1% and bagged its sixth straight week of gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the trade talks were "moving right along" and China's decision to waive imports tariffs for some soybeans and pork from the United States lifted sentiment as a torrid week drew to a close. Further support came from a robust U.S. jobs report that showed growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, soothing concerns about a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

"Forget Star Wars, this year's Christmas blockbuster is today's non-farm payrolls report," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. "A blowout jobs number sent equities higher along with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as it shows the U.S. economy is doing better than many corners of the market feared."

Notable blue-chip performers included ad firm WPP which climbed 3% on plans to return about $1.2 billion to shareholders and Primark owner Associated British Foods added 2% after it maintained its earnings target. Luxury brand Burberry extended gains on improved trade sentiment and after a report of French group Kering's potential takeover interest in Italy's Moncler .

Housebuilders, sensitive to Brexit jitters due to their domestic exposure, jumped 1.4% after mortgage lender Halifax said house prices rose in November at the fastest annual rate in seven months. Despite the day's recovery, the FTSE 100 endured its steepest weekly fall in two months, as Trump's indication that a trade deal with China could only come following the 2020 election had knocked nearly 2% off the index on Tuesday.

Sterling's recent rally on optimism that next week's general election in Britain will lead to a Conservative majority and help deliver Brexit has also weighed on the exporter-heavy bourse. "This time next week the votes will have been counted and we in the UK may finally have an idea on what's going to happen with Brexit and who's going to lead it," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Indian studies have not shown correlation between shortening of life and pollution: Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the studies in India have not shown a direct correlation between shortening of life and pollution. The minister told Lok Sabha that the government authorities h...

Soft Bank sister firm to invest USD 4 bn in renewable energy

SB Energy, a sister company of Soft Bank of Japan, has announced that it will invest USD 4 billion or Rs 30,000 crore in renewable energy sector in Gujarat, a state government release said on Friday. The announcement was made at a meeting ...

4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting

Washington DC USA, Dec 6 SputnikANI Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday. We have four people right now who ar...

3 men killed in 12-hour wave of knife violence in London

London UK, Dec 6 XinhuaANI Three men in their twenties were stabbed to death in little over 12 hours in London as the British capitals toll of street killings are close to a record high in a decade, media reports said on Friday. The latest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019