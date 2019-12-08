Left Menu
Development News Edition

373 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.89 lakh cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:16 IST
373 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.89 lakh cr
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

As many as 373 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, are hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 3.89 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

Of such 1,634 projects, 373 projects reported cost overruns and 552 projects time escalation. "Total original cost of implementation of the 1,634 projects was Rs 19,40,699.03 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 23,29,746.02 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 3,89,046.99 crore (20.05 percent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for August 2019 said.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till August 2019 is Rs 9,75,180.06 crore, which is 41.85 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects However, it said, the number of delayed projects decreased to 489 if the delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion.

Further, it said that for 687 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported. Out of 552 delayed projects, 181 projects have overall delay in the range of 1 to 12 months, 128 projects 13 to 24 months, 127 projects reflect delay in the range of 25 to 60 months and 116 projects show delay of 61 months and above.

The average time overrun in these 552 delayed projects is 38.89 months. The brief reasons for time overruns, as reported by various project implementing agencies, are delays in land acquisition, forest clearance and supply of equipment.

Besides, there are other reasons like fund constraints, geological surprises, geo-mining conditions, slow progress in civil works, shortage of labour, inadequate mobilisation by the contractor, Maoist problems, court cases, contractual issues, ROU/ROW (right of use/right of way) problems, law and order situation, among others, the report said. It also observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

North Korea has carried out a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, a rocket testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-WORLD-COURT-...

Delhi fire: President Kovind expresses condolences to affected families, wishes quick recovery to the injured

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 43 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. Taking to Twitter, Kovind conveyed condolences to the affected fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019